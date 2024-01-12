RFK Jr.’s ‘Unconditional’ Support for Israel is Costing His Campaign for President
January 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s staffers keep resigning. Many antiwar Americans were thrilled when Kennedy announced last spring that he’d be running against Joe Biden in this year’s primaries and that he’d hired former Democratic congressman Dennis Kucinich to be his campaign manager. But Kucinich quit in the middle of October. At the beginning of November, Kennedy’s field […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments