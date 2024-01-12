South American Officials Declare Figures That Sparked Frenzy of Speculation ‘Are Not Aliens’

January 12, 2024   |   Tags:

Aliens they are not. That’s what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized […] The post South American Officials Declare Figures That Sparked Frenzy of Speculation 'Are Not Aliens' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x