Tucker Carlson: American Citizen Who Criticized Bribery Biden and Zelensky Dies in Ukrainian Prison

The American citizen that was being tortured in a Ukrainian prison has now died in one of those very same prisons, according to Tucker Carlson.

Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments. Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several… https://t.co/F0nOG9qGvv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 12, 2024

The man, Gonzalo Lira, was an extremely vocal critic of both the Biden-Harris and Zelensky regimes. Although his friends told him he needed to get out of Ukraine while he still could, he waited too long and was arrested by Ukrainian authorities a mere five miles from the Hungarian border. The Biden-Harris regime refused to call for his release.

