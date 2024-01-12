Tucker Carlson: American Citizen Who Criticized Bribery Biden and Zelensky Dies in Ukrainian Prison

The American citizen that was being tortured in a Ukrainian prison has now died in one of those very same prisons, according to Tucker Carlson.

The man, Gonzalo Lira, was an extremely vocal critic of both the Biden-Harris and Zelensky regimes. Although his friends told him he needed to get out of Ukraine while he still could, he waited too long and was arrested by Ukrainian authorities a mere five miles from the Hungarian border. The Biden-Harris regime refused to call for his release.

