WATCH: Biden Tells Voters ‘I Work for the Government in the Senate’

January 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden told Pennsylvanians on Friday that he works for the government in the Senate, a comment likely to fuel concerns about the gaffe-prone president's mental fitness. The post WATCH: Biden Tells Voters 'I Work for the Government in the Senate' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



