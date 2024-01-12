Watch: Bill O'Reilly's Epic "Get Out Of My House" Rant Goes Viral

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A rant about the state of Joe Biden’s America by Bill O’Reilly has gained massive traction online, as everyday people relate to the former Fox News host’s admission that he has ditched all his left leaning friends, telling them to “get out of my house” for tolerating the destruction of the country.

“These other progressive things, we’ve got to stop this NOW,” the rant begins, as O’Reilly adds “I’m telling you, I don’t have any progressive friends anymore. They’re GONE because I can’t stomach them.”

“Criminals running wild murdering people?” O’Reilly continues, adding “progressive DAs funded by George Soros don’t want to punish the violent criminals.”

“That’s what you’re giving me? You support that? GET OUT OF MY HOUSE. OUT. I’ve had it.” the host booms.

He further explains “Biden is not going to get any better, and the Democratic party has to get DESTROYED next November. I don’t care whether you like Trump or not, Trump governed this nation in a responsible way where everybody prospered. And if you don’t believe that you’re a moron.”

“Every single indicator was on positive territory. All the working people, no matter what colour they were, were making more money and there were more jobs,” O’Reilly continues, adding “We didn’t have inflation or supply problems, we didn’t have any of it and now we got all of it, in addition to an open border.”

Epic.

O'Reilly: "GET OUT OF MY HOUSE." This is up there with the "F*CK IT, WE'LL DO IT LIVE" clip! https://t.co/8KsBnJJTv9 pic.twitter.com/OJgp07YPpq — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 12, 2024

As far as viral moments go, it’s definitely up there with this alpha meltdown where the teleprompter breaks as O’Reilly is trying to intro “a new cut” from Sting in the 1980s. Glorious stuff.

The funniest part of this previous viral Bill O'Reilly meltdown is when he intros the "new cut" from Sting's latest album. https://t.co/8KsBnJJTv9 pic.twitter.com/xd22x4rU9D — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 12, 2024

* * *

