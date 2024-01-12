WATCH: Palestinian Kids Say the Darnedest Things

January 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Members of the Democratic "Squad" have frequently painted Israel as a bloodthirsty oppressor eager to see Palestinian children killed. Palestinian children's words, however, show that the Hamas leaders who control their education are the ones who are dead-set on pursuing bloodshed and genocide. The post WATCH: Palestinian Kids Say the Darnedest Things appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...