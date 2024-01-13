American Citizen Gonzalo Lira Dies From Neglect in Ukrainian Prison

January 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Chilean-American war commentator Gonzalo Lira died shortly before noon on January, 11, 2024 at a hospital in Kharkiv, where he had been imprisoned for eight months since he was accused of justifying Russian war efforts in Ukraine. Lira came to prominence in 2022 when he emerged as a critical voice in an increasingly dictatorial Ukraine. […]



