California’s Public University Employees Demand ‘Equity Transformation’—And Threaten To Strike If They Don’t Get It

January 13, 2024   |   Tags:

Professors and other employees in the California State University system are threatening to strike if system leaders refuse to provide a "desperately needed equity transformation," which would include "limits to police power" and widespread access to "gender-inclusive restrooms." The post California's Public University Employees Demand 'Equity Transformation'—And Threaten To Strike If They Don't Get It appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x