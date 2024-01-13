California’s Public University Employees Demand ‘Equity Transformation’—And Threaten To Strike If They Don’t Get It

January 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Professors and other employees in the California State University system are threatening to strike if system leaders refuse to provide a "desperately needed equity transformation," which would include "limits to police power" and widespread access to "gender-inclusive restrooms." The post California's Public University Employees Demand 'Equity Transformation'—And Threaten To Strike If They Don't Get It appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...