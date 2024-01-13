Humanity Finally Invents Time Travel But Everyone Just Keeps Going Back To 2001 To Watch ‘Fellowship Of The Ring’ In Theaters

January 13, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — The world's first time machine has finally been completed, opening up boundless possibilities for humanity to research the depths of history or peer into the shrouded future. However, sources report that everyone allowed to use the technology just keeps traveling back in time to 2001 so they can watch Peter Jackson's Fellowship of the Ring in theaters again.



