Man Who Worked to Get Trump Dropped From Ballot Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine

Oh, the irony: a man who has worked for years to get Trump dropped from ballots because he supposedly led an “insurrection” is now facing federal tax charges, which, like Trump and the Jan. 6 nonsense, he vehemently denies. So now John Anthony Castro, a man who also wants to be your next president, knows …



Read More...