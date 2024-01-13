Ron DeSantis Taunted with ‘Participation Trophy’ at Campaign Event: A Pre-Iowa Caucuses Twist!

January 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An person at a campaign event taunted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with a "participation trophy" days before the Iowa caucuses. The incident happened on Saturday, after DeSantis's town hall meeting with supporters in Atlantic, Iowa. With an award in hand, the unnamed person approached DeSantis in front of the cameras. Ron DeSantis Taunted with 'Participation Trophy' at Campaign Event: A Pre-Iowa Caucuses Twist!



Read More...