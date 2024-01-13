Shot Dead: The Movie They Don’t Want You to See

“Shot Dead The Movie,” tells the heartbreaking stories of children who died after receiving COVID-19 shots

Trista was a healthy 18-year-old getting ready for college when she got a COVID-19 shot; her health began to decline shortly after, and she died three months later

In another case, 16-year-old Ernesto Junior died five days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot; he had gone to play basketball with a friend and collapsed while running across a parking lot

Baby Naomi died 11 hours after birth; her mother, Tory, received a COVID-19 shot during her first trimester of pregnancy in order to keep her job at a nursing home

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, is a documented risk to children following COVID-19 shots; increases in miscarriages and stillbirths are also reported

(Mercola)—“Shot Dead The Movie,” tells the heartbreaking stories of children who died after receiving COVID-19 shots. Their parents are left behind to pick up the pieces, wondering how and why a shot they were assured was safe took the lives of their children, ranging in age from newborn to 18.

While the U.K. and Denmark stopped their vaccination programs for children, U.S. health authorities continue to state adverse reactions are “rare” and the benefits of COVID-19 shots outweigh the risks of COVID-19 for children.1 Even as children are dying, no warnings have been issued to let parents know of this very real risk.

Meanwhile, parents of children who have died say they’re being given the run around from different agencies and purposely being kept in the dark.2 Board-certified internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough explains in the film:3

“The tsunami of misery, of acute respiratory infection, hospitalization, post-acute sequelae syndrome, sadly, death with the illness, and now the wave of vaccine injuries, disabilities and deaths has been crushing in terms of human despair. It has been overwhelming in terms of misery, and it has changed the course of people’s lives. Remember even the rarest side effect is meaningful when a therapy or a vaccine is applied to a giant population.”

Children’s Lives Lost Due to ‘Safe’ COVID-19 Shots

Trista was a healthy 18-year-old getting ready for college when she got a COVID-19 shot. Her health began to decline shortly after, and she died three months later.

“She woke up that morning and was complaining of not being able to breathe and that her whole body hurt, all over everywhere,” her mother says. “But she was she was a tough girl, and so she said she was gonna go lay back down and see if she could feel better. And then her sister went to check on her about 10 minutes later, and she couldn’t get her to wake up.”4

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office submitted a report to the family listing pulmonary emboli, acidosis, respiratory failure, renal failure, cardiac right ventricular failure, early myocardial infarction, gastrointestinal hemorrhage and multiple additional maladies that were present at the time of Trista’s death, concluding her official cause of death was “undetermined.”5

In another case, 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr. died five days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. He had gone to play basketball with a friend and collapsed while running across a parking lot. According to McCullough:6

“In the case of young Ramirez, what we learned is that the heart was swollen in the setting of myocarditis, before COVID. Our guidelines say they can never exercise. If there’s myocarditis or heart inflammation, there can be no exercise, because the surge of adrenaline can stimulate the electricity to begin to have this abnormal conduction through the area of injury and circle back around.

That’s called a reentrant arrhythmia, ventricular tachycardia. Ventricular tachycardia is very fast, and in a young man like this, it couldn’t be tolerated for maybe a minute or so or less.

It basically degenerates into ventricular fibrillation, which is a near flatline rhythm. And unless properly shocked at the VT or VF stage, it’s over with, and the death ultimately is a flatline death … it’s considered a sudden, arrhythmic death, a cardiac arrest, directly related to COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis …

Since his case, there have been a multitude of similar cases of death that’s occurred after COVID-19 vaccination that likely is fatal myocarditis.”

COVID-19 Shots Triggering a ‘Tsunami of Cardiovascular Issues’

McCullough says he’s seeing a “tsunami of cardiovascular issues” in his practice, including myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. “All the regulatory agencies agree the vaccines cause myocarditis,” he says.

“There are over 200 peer-reviewed literature papers on both fatal and nonfatal myocarditis, acceleration of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and ischemic strokes, blood clots, blood clots occurring in the arteries, the veins, blood clots in a whole variety of scenarios.”7

While SARS-CoV-2 infection may promote cardiovascular disease, the risks are time-limited. “There is a risk period for heart attacks, strokes, other cardiovascular events. It’s about six weeks after an infection, that’s the risk period, of which the infection itself could provoke a cardiovascular event,” McCullough says.8 But in the case of vaccine-induced myocarditis in children, there doesn’t appear to be a time limit — permanent scarring of the heart may develop:9

“What we’ve learned, sadly, is it doesn’t go away in a matter of a few days or a few weeks. And some unlucky children, the heart develops a permanent scar. So, with a permanent scar, it’s possible in the wrong conditions, at the wrong time, everything lining up with a permanent scar, to get an abnormal heart rhythm … and have a cardiac arrest.

… So now we have children taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them are developing a scar … some of the scars in children are substantial. And they don’t always feel it. They don’t feel the symptoms when they take the vaccine. They’re suffering heart damage.

They develop a myocardial scar … an unlucky child will lose their life months after taking the vaccine due to a cardiac arrest. And the underlying pathology is vaccine-induced myocarditis and myocardial scar.”

First Case of Fatal Myocarditis After COVID-19 Shot Reported in 2021

The first case of fatal myocarditis after a COVID-19 shot was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021.10

“If this happens, how come it doesn’t happen to everyone? And that’s what we’re trying to study. We’re doing careful research following the literature very carefully. As we sit here today, we are looking at billions of people worldwide who have been exposed to the virus or the vaccine or both.

Now, even if a small fraction of those individuals have a complication, a side effect or residual syndrome, that percentage, no matter how small, is a huge number of individuals,” McCullough says.11

Former Blackrock portfolio manager Edward Dowd has also pointed out “a spike in mortality among younger, working-age individuals [that] coincided with vaccine mandates. The spike in younger deaths peaked in Q3 2021 when COVID deaths were extremely low (but rising into the end of September).”12 According to Dowd:13

“There was a shift from 2020 to 21 of excess mortality from old to young. So, in 2020 it was mostly old people … The excess mortality has shifted so much that it’s pretty phenomenal … But what I find interesting and curious is as excess mortality continues and disability continues, our health authorities have no interest in trying to figure out what’s going on. There should be a national story in my mind.”

Rise in Stillbirths, Miscarriages and Fertility Problems Post-Shots

Dr. James Thorp, a maternal fetal medicine expert, and colleagues published a preprint study that found striking risks to pregnant women who received the shots, along with their unborn babies.14 The outcomes were so dire that the researchers concluded pregnant women should not receive COVID-19 shots until further research is completed.

The film shares the story of baby Naomi, who died 11 hours after birth. Her mother, Tory, received a COVID-19 shot during her first trimester of pregnancy in order to keep her job at a nursing home. Naomi was diagnosed with two serious conditions — congenital diaphragmatic hernia and a short umbilical cord, which contributed to her death. Thorp says:15

“Is there any relationship with the vaccine? … absolutely, yes. Any vaccine that causes inflammation certainly has the potential of causing any malformation because it’s crucial to the development.

Probably the foremost expert in the world, maternal fetal medicine doc, is Roberto Romero. He’s a very brilliant researcher. And he’s done research on inflammation and pregnancy for five decades … even supported by the government and the NIH … any substance that causes inflammation in pregnancy, it’s a death knell to every organ system.

It’s the most inflammatory substance that has in my experience ever occurred in the history of human beings. And when that spike protein attaches to the ACE receptor, it’s a furin cleavage site, it causes severe inflammation, severe inflammation throughout the body. It’s devastating.”

Increase in Babies Dying Prompts Nurse to Speak Out

Problems began to appear shortly after COVID-19 shots were rolled out, such that a leaked email from a large California hospital was sent out in warning to 200 nurses. The email, from September 2022, contained the subject line, “Demise Handling,” referring to an increase in stillbirths and fetal deaths. A TCW report by journalist Sally Beck shared the email’s content, which read:16

“It seems as though the increase of demise patients [babies] that we are seeing is going to continue. There were 22 demises [stillbirths and fetal deaths] in August [2022], which ties [equals] the record number of demises in July 2021, and so far in September [2022] there have been 7 and it’s only the 8th day of the month.”

One nurse who works in the neonatal ward, Michelle Gershman, had her bonus withheld because she spoke out about the rise in fetal deaths. She says:17

“Before March of 2021, we would have maybe one or two fetal demises every couple of months. And then after March of 2021, pretty much we started having one or two per week … they were basically full term and it looked like a pattern was happening.

These mothers would go to their doctor office, while full term, they’d receive a COVID vaccine. And then within like one week they’re delivering a dead baby. I kept seeing these fetal demises. I kept seeing these mothers with health problems.

I kept seeing mothers with high blood pressure issues, bleeding from their eyes, blood clots coming out of them, like all these horrific things that you would only see in a horror movie.

And this is like every time I come to work, and then I see these babies that are having severe cases of like jaundice, and they’re having respiratory issues, all these things that didn’t used to happen … And two months ago, one of the nurses told me that there were eight in one day. And then three or four weeks before that there were five in one day. So, the number has increased.”

Pfizer’s own data was also alarming, showing the shots led to a miscarriage rate of 81%, a fivefold increase in stillbirth rate, a 7.9-fold increase in neonatal death rate and a 13.7% risk of adverse complications in newborns breastfeeding from mothers who’d received a COVID-19 shot.18

Are COVID Shots the Deadliest Drug Ever?

Thorp describes the COVID-19 shot as the deadliest drug ever, citing data which the drug company, Pfizer, the CDC and the FDA tried to bury for 75 years:19

“Viewers, you can go look at it yourself. You won’t find it on the Google search engine, because it’s hidden. They don’t want you to see this, but you will find it on any other search engine. Just go to Pfizer 5.3.6, and then go to page seven. You will see in the first 10 weeks of rollout it was the deadliest drug ever known to man.

I challenge anybody watching this, as I’ve done for the last two years, to show me another drug rollout that’s had more than 1,223 dead people after the vaccine. It doesn’t exist.”

The parents in the film are among the brave few who are speaking out to raise awareness of COVID-19 shot risks. Many other are suffering silently, pressured to keep quiet about the true cause of their child’s demise. McCullough explained that from the lack of efficacy alone, the shots should be removed from the market. And the case gets even stronger when you factor in the significant number of related disabilities and deaths:20

“Multiple sources of bias created illusion that vaccines worked as they failed in the real world … claims that the COVID-19 vaccines worked to reduce spread of infection, hospitalization, and death must be rejected.

The burden of proof has not been met and threats to validity have not been overcome. All of the COVID-19 vaccines should be removed from the market and we should begin the investigative phase into how this massive program failed to stop COVID-19.”

