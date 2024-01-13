WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 76)

January 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This week we learned that President Joe Biden lost his secretary of defense, who was secretly hospitalized after a secret operation to treat the cancer he didn't tell anyone about. Hey, it happens to the best of us. Alas, the alarming episode does not inspire confidence that the White House is telling us the truth about Biden's health. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 76) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



