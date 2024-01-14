Dems Hatch "Republicans For A Day" Scheme To Boost Haley Vs. Trump In Iowa Caucuses

Iowa Democrats and independents have a plan to make a dent in former President Donald Trump's massive lead over the rest of the GOP field - help Nikki Haley by becoming "Republicans for a day" during the Iowa caucuses.

According to Axios, "crossover" voting is a low-key tradition in the Iowa event, as the state allows day-of party registration for voters, while Democrats aren't holding in-person presidential caucuses this year - providing the perfect opportunity for uniparty Democrats to support yet another perpetual war candidate.

As Don McLeese of west Des Moines told Axios, the crossover voting scheme gives anti-Trumpers "a chance to diminish Trump's inevitability," adding "I'll hold my nose and caucus for Haley."

Iowa Republican precinct captain for Haley, Lyle Hansen, acknowledged that "there could be a good crossover" vote for Haley, because Democrats "get to come over and pick the candidate for Biden to oppose."

Des Moines Democrat Jonathan Neiderbach told the outlet "I believe all Americans should cast a vote against Donald Trump every chance we have."

Reality bites...

As Axios notes, the crossover votes are "are highly unlikely to help Haley catch Trump, who's consistently had a big lead in Iowa polls."

But GOP strategist David Kochel said that if crossovers see Haley as the best Republican alternative to Trump, they could help her finish a solid second in Iowa, ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"If you even had 5,000 or 7,500 people across the state cross over for her, that might be the difference between her and Ron DeSantis," Kochel said.

The intrigue: There's some risk for Iowa's Democratic Party if many of its members cross over to vote with Republicans.

People who switch parties to participate in a caucus sometimes don't switch back, Tim Hagle, a political scientist at the University of Iowa, tells Axios.

Responding to the 'threat,' Trump senior adviser Chrris LaCivita brushed aside any concerns.

"If that is something they are relying on to get through the night, then poor people, I feel bad for them," he told Axios.