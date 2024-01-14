Harry and Meghan’s Faithful Flack

It is always a disarming experience when you open a book for review and find that one of your own titles has been cited in the bibliography. However, when you discover that the author of Endgame, Omid Scobie, has got the date wrong of your publication—The Crown in Crisis was published in 2020, not 2021—it does not bode well when it comes to his accuracy. Scobie also wrote the New York Times bestseller Finding Freedom, detailing the emancipation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal family. He has been much criticized for manipulating facts to suit his own agenda, and for this agenda—the presentation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the best possible light, and his family in the worst—to be one that has led him to be described, harshly but accurately, as "Meghan’s mouthpiece." The post Harry and Meghan’s Faithful Flack appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



