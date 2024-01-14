Law-Abiding Americans Reject Biden's Border Invasion & Imploding Cities By Buying More Guns

New data shows that 2023 firearm purchases among law-abiding Americans remain elevated. This comes as the Biden administration floods the nation with millions of illegals on the southern border, and Democrats controlling major metro areas have sparked a violent crime crisis in recent years due to failed social justice reforms.

Americans know the country is in big trouble. The government is allowing an invasion of the southern border, and Democrat-run metro areas resemble scenes from the violent video game 'Grand Theft Auto.'

BLM was a failure pic.twitter.com/Swv3QJzYNH — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 3, 2023

Folks are waking up that stripped-down police forces (remember, Democrats pushed 'defund the police') aren't going to rescue them in a time of need, and they must rely on what the Founding Fathers granted them: Second Amendment.

Today -



Nearly Two-Thirds See ‘Invasion’ at U.S.-Mexico Border



As Congress and President Joe Biden work to negotiate border security legislation, voters overwhelmingly view the situation at America’s southern border as an invasion. pic.twitter.com/7uTTio5pQn — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 8, 2024

That's why new data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation shows nearly 16 million gun sales in 2023, with December alone seeing upwards of 1.7 million.

"Further, 2023 continued a 53-month-long running trend of consumers purchasing over a million firearms per month," website Gun.com wrote.

Mark Oliva, NSSF's director of public affairs, had this to say about elevated gun buying:

"Americans showed they want their Second Amendment rights by the millions – once again. "These are solid figures that reflect the mood of Americans and the desire to exercise Second Amendment rights. These figures are a reminder of the importance law-abiding citizens place on their personal safety and freedoms, even as the Biden-Harris administration is using a 'whole-of-government' approach to chill and ultimately eliminate those rights."

Meanwhile, the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System ended the year with 29,854,186 checks, which surpassed 2022's figure of 28,904,713.

Former President Trump was correct last year when he said the US is a "third-world hellhole" run by "pervert criminals and thugs."

"Millions of illegal aliens have stormed across our borders, it is an invasion, like a military invasion. Our rights and liberties are being torn to shreds," Trump said, adding, "Your country is being turned into a third-world hellhole, run by censors, perverts criminals and thugs."

It sure looks like an invasion.

Here's more from Trump...

President Trump: The whole concept of sanctuary cities is going to fall under its own weight.



Pres. Trump SLAMS Democrats and the Biden Admin over their disastrous border policies.



Watch President Trump’s LIVE Town Hall: ⁰https://t.co/UpopwzTcdw pic.twitter.com/PSSYrigYiG — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 14, 2024

Lawful firearm possession is the only deterrent against criminals as Democrats shred common-sense law and order for chaos - if that is on the southern border or in imploding progressive metro areas.

We'll leave readers with this quote: "An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life," Robert A. Heinlein.