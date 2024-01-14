The Democrat Party Hates America

Leading Democrats, especially President Joe Biden, constantly claim, without evidence, that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is a “threat to Democracy.” Such nonsense is intended to scare Americans into voting for another four years of Biden, the nation’s worst President.

Recent polls show that Americans are not buying the Democrat Party’s unhinged hyperbole and are turning against Biden in massive numbers. According to the latest The Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll, Biden’s approval numbers have tanked to 33%, the lowest ever approval rating for Biden, while his disapproval numbers are sky high, at 58%.

These poll results show the American people desperately want a new President. Biden’s policies have failed. He inherited low inflation, low interest rates, and a secure border, but has delivered economic chaos and an open border.

His economic policies, Bidenomics, have created high interest rates, which has devastated the real estate industry and prevented countless families from realizing the American dream. Also, the country is still dealing with persistent inflation and soaring grocery prices, while millions of Americans are unable to maintain their standard of living. Thus, Americans have accumulated more than $1 trillion in credit card debt, while our federal debt level recently topped $34 trillion or $264,000 per taxpayer.

Biden’s massive spending programs rapidly increased the federal debt, while boosting cumulative inflation to over 17% since his inauguration. Along with the economic problems, the Biden administration has allowed millions of undocumented migrants to enter the country, creating a series of security and economic challenges across the nation. Incredibly, there is no urgency to stop this influx and Biden has blasted any efforts to finish construction of the border wall.

When Biden entered the White House, the world was at peace. The Trump administration had successfully brokered the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab nations.

President Donald Trump conducted three productive summits with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, turning a potentially hostile situation into one that was manageable. In addition, he placed significant economic sanctions on Iran, the world’s largest benefactor of terrorist organizations.

Regarding China, Trump was tough and imposed high tariffs on them. While openly dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump warned him not to invade Ukraine. As a result, Russia invaded no countries during the Trump administration.

After three years of the Biden presidency, there is war in Ukraine and Gaza, while North Korea and China have made hostile moves toward their neighbors. To make matters worse, Venezuela is threatening to invade Guyana and there is a real concern the United States could be dragged into a world war with the potential of a nuclear conflagration.

With such a disaster at home and abroad, there is little wonder why the American people want a change in the White House. However, Democrat Party leaders are not concerned about what their voters want. They are intent on forcing Democrats to accept President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee without voter participation.

Democrats have a history of rigging their primary contests. In 2016, the nomination process was stacked in favor of Hillary Clinton. In 2020, Joe Biden was the party bosses’ favorite candidate. In both elections, there was a fear of socialist U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) becoming the nominee, so party leaders used their influence to damage his chances.

In this election, Democrat Party leaders are being even more transparent in their effort to fix the nomination for Joe Biden. While there have been five Republican Party debates among candidates for the presidential nomination, the Democrat Party has held none.

While President Trump has conducted numerous town hall events on television, Joe Biden has not held any events allowing members of the public to ask questions. He rarely holds news conferences or gives interviews. His campaign team, with the support of Democrat Party leaders, is actively working to limit his public appearances to reduce his embarrassing gaffes.

Despite these best efforts, it is impossible to completely shield Biden’s incompetence from the American people. Worries about his physical and mental health, along with his advanced age and destructive policies are leading to his horrible poll numbers.

Under such circumstances, it would behoove the Democrat Party to give voters a chance to nominate a new presidential candidate in 2024. Instead, a concerted effort is being made to disallow Biden’s Democrat Party challengers from being placed on state ballots.

The challengers, including Congressman Dean Phillips (D-MN), author Marianne Williamson, and progressive commentator Cenk Uygur, “have encountered roadblocks in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Massachusetts.” The decision of the Florida Democrat Party to cancel their March 19 presidential primary and award all their 250 delegates to Biden was challenged in federal court by Tampa lawyer Michael Steinberg.

Steinberg argued that canceling the primary was “unconstitutional.” In fact, Congressman Phillips claimed that “This is the kind of stuff that happens in Tehran, not in Tallahassee.” Nonetheless, on Friday, Federal District Judge Allen Winsor rejected the challenge. Consequently, the deck is stacked for Biden with no voter input and no debates, not a very “democratic process” for the Democrat Party.

In a radio interview, Phillips noted, “How can Democrats say we’re fighting for democracy…yet removing me from the ballot in Florida and North Carolina?” He continued, “How can you say you are for free speech and protecting freedom and democracy and not even consent to doing one debate?”

Sadly, the Democrat Party does not believe in the democratic process. Phillips said that since he entered the race, he has been subjected to the “most vicious, atrocious, aggressive attacks you can possibly imagine.” He lamented that there were too many “sheep” in the Democrat Party and not enough with the “courage to stand up.”

Due to cowardice, Democrat Party leaders are refusing to listen to their voters. A recent poll indicated that 54% wanted to replace Biden as the party’s 2024 nominee. While they claim they are fighting for “democracy,” it is the last thing Democrat powerbrokers want.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-11 a.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com

