Trump Soars Ahead in Iowa Polls, Widening Lead Over Rival Nikki Haley

January 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Recent polling data reveals that Donald Trump has emerged as the frontrunner in the US state of Iowa among his Republican competitors for the presidency. The former US president has significantly widened his lead over Nikki Haley, his closest challenger, to nearly 30%.



Read More...