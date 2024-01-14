Trump Wrecks Ramaswamy Ahead Of Iowa Caucus, Calls Him "Deceitful", "Sly", And "Not MAGA"

Vivek Ramaswamy has apparently flown too close to the sun, drawing the ire of the leader of the Republican party - like it or not - Donald J. Trump.

While Ramaswamy has been making headlines for dicing MSM journalists into bite-sized pieces (though, oddly not reflected in polling), and more recently predicting that the establishment is about to position Nikki Haley as Trump's chief GOP rival into primaries, Trump - perhaps sensing Vivek's growing popularity among his base - has drawn a line.

"Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks," Trump said in a Saturday night statement on Truth Social.

"Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this,” adding “Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA."

Questions abound. Does Trump fear that Vivek will siphon enough 'MAGA' votes to give Haley the nomination, amid growing calls for Ramaswamy to pull out of the race and throw his full weight behind Trump?

Or does Trump want to quash all notions that Vivek would be the logical choice as his VP, given that Ramaswamy has no chance of winning the primary?

But the most obvious answer is Vivek's new campaign tactic - seen just days before the Iowa Caucus in which he is posing next to supporters wearing shirts that say "Save Trump, Vote Vivek" (via Modernity.news) - as opposed to "I'm dropping out and supporting Trump."

Today two days away from Iowa Caucus presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy decided to post a photo that was planned weeks ago with a few of his supporters wearing shirts that say “Save Trump, Vote Vivek.” If this isn’t deceitful I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/cHVXZflm6y — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 14, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy to a Trump supporter juggling a hard decision.



“You want to save Trump, you vote for me. You vote for Trump, you’re sending him to his demise.” pic.twitter.com/pKfZ81P98O — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 11, 2024

Now people are posting that Ramaswamy 'funded the lipid nanoparticles' used in mRNA vaccines.

For all of you that think Vivek is the best candidate....he funded the lipid nanoparticles production that was used in every toxic jab that has killed millions and caused billions of harmful side effects. Follow the money folks. https://t.co/v0olI0vqoo — JVDFarms (@JVDFarms) January 14, 2024

Ramaswamy responded Saturday night with a lengthy post on X, which he called "an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors," adding "I don't think friendly fire is helpful.:

He goes on to note that he's "stood up against the persecutions against Trump, and I’ve defended him at every step," and that he'd " pledged to remove myself from Maine’s & Colorado’s primary ballots if they remove Trump, calling on DeSantis and Haley to do the same."

Yet, "we have to open our eyes. Last time it was a man-made pandemic & Big Tech election interference. Now, the same billionaires funding the lawsuits against Trump are the ones trying to prop up Nikki Haley," his post continues.

In short - vote for Vivek because the establishment won't let Trump win.

Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post. It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack.



I’ve met… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Pollster Frank Luntz (who was recently seen leaving a 'Nikki Haley for President' campaign event), thinks Trump will win the election in November.

"If you had to bet $150,000 dollars on who was going to win in November, who would you bet on?" Luntz was asked.

"I never dreamed I would say this, but I would bet on Trump," he responded, adding "I never…I thought he was done, I thought it was over."

"You don’t come back from an impeachment, you don’t come back from January 6, you don’t come back from any of this, but he’s come back," said Luntz, adding that Trump is a "survivor," and Biden is "having so much trouble."

Watch: