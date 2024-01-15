Federal employees unhappy, plan strike against Uncle Joe

Oh, dear! Is the FedGov breaking down even more rapidly than we might hope? Do we smell blood in the water?

It appears that an “internal cabal” calling themselves “Feds United for Peace” (FUP or perhaps Fed-UP?) plans to strike against the White House and other federal agencies on Tuesday, 16 January, in protest of Uncle Joe’s continued (verbal) 100% support of Israel in its war against Hamas and its destruction of the Gaza Strip.

It is scheduled to bemoan 100 days of Israeli combat operations in Gaza, and conveniently offers other FedGov employees (who are good unionists and won’t cross a strike or picket line, right?) an opportunity for another 4-day weekend. Since Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day. And obviously, anyone who won’t participate in both the MLK Day events and the Fed-UP strike are racist white supremacists.

Are we being too harsh on FedGov employees? Are they being too hard on dear, senile Uncle Joe?

After all, they aren’t protesting US military attacks on Yemen, or previous ones in Syria, Iraq, and going back still farther, Libya and elsewhere that American bombs and missiles killed tens and thousands of civilians. Is this “peace” group really about peace or just finding a convenient excuse for joining the massive regressive/social-justice-warrior movement that is anti-Jewish and anti-Israel? Or is this the beginning of a covert effort to force Uncle Joe out of the 2024 race? After all, we can be reasonably sure that the strikers will be (a) Democrats and (b) Woke.

Or is this a subtle way of winning sympathy, if not respect, for Uncle Joe. After all things are looking pretty bleak on the election and domination fronts right now:

Some mainstream media and “liberal” pundits are asking if Texas has defacto seceded. After Texas troops chased Feds out of a park in Eagle Pass and started patroling most of their border with their own forces, what has been done? Where is the 82d or the 101st Airborn? Seems like they ought to be jumping into Austin about now, right?

Hunter’s legal nightmares seem to be taking up more and more column inches of news space and bugging him in waking hours to boot. Even the mainstream media doesn’t seem to be buying the pap that Uncle Joe’s shills are spreading.

Even Democrats in Congress and elsewhere have come out from under their rocks to whinge about the joint US-UK attacks on the Houthi, condemning the PM in London and Uncle Joe in DC for not getting parliamentary/congressional okay to start (or expand) yet another war.

Joe’s numbers seem to be crashing, especially in the “battleground States” as Trump surges. To make matters worse, Christie has bowed out and Nikki Haley seems to be losing ground almost as fast as Ron deSantis. And no one seems to be paying much attention to The Donald’s court woes right now. Even some pollsters are saying The Donald has a better chance than Uncle Joe. And people are not buying the “best economy ever” and “inflation has been whipped” memes.

As for the supposed strikers – who hope to get hundreds out of several million federal employees to join in singing Kumbyah on Tuesday – ask them this. If the FedGov fully functioning is so important to daily American life and the GOP and LP and others are so evil for refusing to authorize spending so FedGov employees can keep sucking off the taxpayer’s t… working, why are they doing this? Not writing letters to the editor and signing petitions at change.gov?

Gee, maybe those things don’t work?

Are we smelling blood in the water? Maybe.



