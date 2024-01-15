One Of The Most Important Doctrines Of The Bible That’s Rarely Preached (Video)

January 15, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
In this episode, we’ll look at the doctrine of the ascension of Jesus Christ. Why is it important and how does it actually impact history and today, even my life? We’ll answer those questions in this episode. Articles, links, videos and bonus videos mentioned in this episode. John 15 & 16; Acts 1, 2, 10, …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x