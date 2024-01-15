Sparks Fly Between Trump, Ramaswamy Ahead of Critical Iowa Caucus: ‘Don’t Waste Your Vote!’

January 15, 2024   |   Tags:

As Iowans get ready to make their decisions in Monday’s Republican primary caucuses, tensions between two candidates who up till now seemed to complement rather than criticize each other have […] The post Sparks Fly Between Trump, Ramaswamy Ahead of Critical Iowa Caucus: 'Don't Waste Your Vote!' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x