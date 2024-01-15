. . . Team DeSantis Cries Foul

Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucuses in record time. Some corporate news outlets started calling the race less than 30-minutes after the race began. It’s clear that Trump’s commanding lead over the GOP competition is as big if not bigger than most analysts anticipated.

Despite this, the team behind Ron DeSantis is crying foul. The same folks who were questioning whether Trump would accept the results of primary races is now questioning the results of the first caucus.

According to Washington Times:

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida lashed out at the media Monday after networks declared former President Donald Trump the winner before some caucus sites had started voting. “It is absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote,” said DeSantis spokesman Andrew Romeo. “The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet.” The news broke at a caucus site here right around the same time a surrogate for Mr. DeSantis had taken the stage to sing his praises.

Reactions from Twitter were just as one might expect, particularly from Trump supporters:

Now #TeamDeSantis is resorting to call Iowa rigged after complaining that Trump would say it’s rigged if he lost. pic.twitter.com/FfUPoVDCmS — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) January 16, 2024

Losing hurts don’t it Dave? — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 16, 2024

Losers at the DeSantis camp are crying about election interference as he gets blown out in a landside by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/MyfbzoZ1rK — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) January 16, 2024

Now, attention turns to New Hampshire. Will it be another shellacking?

