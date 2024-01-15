When DEI Becomes DIE: FAA Now Hiring People With “Severe Intellectual and Psychiatric Disability”

January 15, 2024

(Zero Hedge)—Americans were stunned on Sunday afternoon after Fox News reported the Federal Aviation Administration, overseen by Mayor Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Transporation Department, rolled out a new “Diversity and Inclusion” program to hire people with “severe intellectual disability” and “psychiatric disability” (among various other disabilities), just days after the latest mid-air near-disaster involving a Boeing 737 Max heightened the public’s attention to the potentially deadly impact of woke Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies in the skies.

“Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website read. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.”

The FAA’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) hiring plan claims that “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.”

When satire becomes a reality…

Babylon Bee kind of predicted this! https://t.co/ttwBb5uxDE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2024

This is scary.

FAA: what are your qualifications? Me: I’m a fully paralyzed blind dwarf with schizophrenia and 80 iq FAA: how does Air Traffic Controller sound? pic.twitter.com/OKPvZ5n4sZ — Blightaga (@TheBlightaga) January 14, 2024

We hope that the purpose behind the FAA’s DEI hiring spree isn’t aimed at addressing the air traffic controller shortage. This won’t end well.

This development comes after a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner’s door ripped off the plane while flying over Portland earlier this month. X users have said Boeing prioritizes DEI initiatives, which could jeopardize safety.

“Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety?” Elon Musk wrote on X last week. “That is actually happening.”

Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

Welcome to the new society of the clown world (thank the Marxists in the White House pushing the woke agenda – while mega-corporations do the same).

At this point, DEI is clearly going too far… or do people first have to DIE for this to become common knowledge?

Musk is correct: “DEI must DIE.”

