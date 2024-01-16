Former NFL Player Dies Suddenly at 32

Another young and otherwise healthy elite athlete has died suddenly with no cause of death given. It’s a story that we continue to tell just about every week with the only difference being the victim.

This time it’s Ronald Powell, a former NFL linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. He was 32-years-old.

According to Breitbart:

No cause of death was given. “Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell – a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald,” the NFL Players Association’s retired players account wrote on X.

Not to sound like a broken record, but it’s the same tune that continues to play. Corporate media will report on his death. They will avoid using the words “Covid” or “vaccines,” never asking about his status despite the fact that they “exposed” any prominent players before who were unvaxxed. If a cause of death that is definitively unrelated to the jabs is discovered, they will blast that story out as widely as possible. If he died from a previously undiagnosed heart condition or other ailments associated with the Covid injections, then we will never hear about him in corporate media again.

