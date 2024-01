Gavin Newsom Attempts to Help Democrats Cash In on ‘Terrifying’ Trump Win in Iowa

January 16, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democrats wasted no time Monday using former President Donald Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucus to scare their party’s voters into donating money for the general election. Trump won Iowa […] The post Gavin Newsom Attempts to Help Democrats Cash In on 'Terrifying' Trump Win in Iowa appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...