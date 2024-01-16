Homeschool Mom Of 4 Tackled & Arrested For Not Taking The COVID Shot (Video)

Michelle Efendi is a home educating mother of 4 who lived in Boston, Massachusetts. Several years ago, she attempted, along with others, to simply enter the state capitol building and because she would not don a mask or take the experimental COVID shot, she was tackled and arrested by multiple agents of the state. To …


