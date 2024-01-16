NYC Ends 701-Day Snow Drought As Old Man Winter Returns

An El Niño winter and a split in the polar vortex have created the perfect weather conditions for New York City to break its 701-day streak without significant snowfall. 

"It's been 701 days since Central Park last recorded an inch of snow on a calendar day," the National Weather Service of New York wrote in a post on social media platform X. They said Central Park received 1.4", which was enough to break the snow drought. 

The longest snow drought on record for the metro area ends. 

Scenes from NYC. 

Washington, DC, and Baltimore also ended a snow drought. 

With snow on the ground and teeth-chattering cold plaguing the eastern half of the US, we wonder how sanctuary cities will fare with millions of new illegals from areas of the world that are in the tropics. 

Democrats better keep praying for global warming. 

