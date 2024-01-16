Preparedness 101: Five Basic Changes Americans Must Make for Hard Times to Come

Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about the future. It isn’t just the financial, cultural, and economic outlooks in America that are dimming. External forces are threatening this nation’s prospects through the border invasion, de-dollarization, and a growing worldwide food crisis.

One does not have to be a “doomsday prepper” or a “conspiracy theorist” to be gravely troubled by our trajectory as a society. This is why more Americans are diving into preparedness and seeking ways to fortify their situations just in case things turn for the worst in a hurry.

Below are five basic changes Americans should make immediately to increase the likelihood they can survive and even thrive near-future catastrophes.

Move Wealth and Retirement to Physical Precious Metals

The U.S. Dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency has never been more tenuous than it is today. Many top economists are no longer wondering if the dollar is going to crash. Their asking when it’s going to happen, and unfortunately most are talking in terms of months or years, not decades.

Holding some physical precious metals at home is becoming increasingly popular. Gold and silver in particular can help in an economic downturn because they generally remain more stable or even rise in price when the dollar and other markets suffer. Precious metals have retained a level of value throughout human history and have flourished during times of financial distress.

For those who take advantage of the tax benefits of retirement accounts like IRAs or 401(k) accounts, rolling over or transferring their wealth to have it backed by gold or silver is a strong consideration. Genesis Gold Group specializes in helping Americans put the proper mix of metals into depositories while maintaining the maximum tax benefits.

Take Actions to Protect Yourself and Your Family

Even if society doesn’t collapse as a whole, many Americans are becoming more cognizant about their safety with crime rising in cities and even suburbs. Meanwhile, law enforcement is being neutered and firearm ownership is being challenged by gun control legislation.

More Americans are armed today than ever before. This is good. Now, Americans need to take further actions to get prepared. That means training members of the family to handle firearms safely and effectively. It means building up supplies of ammunition. It also means having access to firearms at all times even as many politicians move to limit when, where, and how we carry.

But perhaps the most important piece of advice for self-defense is for Americans to move to safety. It is no longer a realistic expectation in many cities across the country that we can walk down the block without risk. More Americans are moving out of cities and even out of suburbs if their circumstances allow. And while no place is completely safe, being away from the epicenters of turmoil could prove to be smart if chaos erupts.

Enact Food and Water Security Protocols

The average American household has two weeks worth of food in their homes at any given time. The vast majority of Americans would have no easy way to get potable water if the faucets no longer worked and stores ran dry. Both of these scenarios mean that in the event of a massive disaster, those who were not prepared would be stuck waiting for FEMA or other government agencies to save them.

Taking control of our own food and water security is the first preparedness step many Americans take. Water storage is paramount; we can survive weeks without food but only three days without water. Many locate themselves near rivers or lakes. Others store up potable water in containers. Combining both options is preferable.

As for food, a combination of growing and raising our own food is ideal but not practical for everyone. Purchasing “survival food” is the best option for many but there’s a big problem with that. Most would say they won’t care about quality if they’re in “survival mode,” but the reality is eating low-quality food is not only hard but can be detrimental to our health. Our partners at Prepper Beef offer the highest quality freeze dried steak that is ideal for long-term storage with a 25-year shelf life. Use promo code “TLD25” for 25% off.

Establish Alternative Energy Sources

Solar power is interesting. It has yielded mixed results for power grids and electric vehicles are being exposed for their flaws on a daily basis, but for individual households that can store their solar power it can come in very handy if the grid goes down. Unfortunately, most households that have solar panels installed aren’t properly equipped to store electricity. If you currently have solar panels, research ways to store electricity through them.

For personal energy, small solar panels that power electronics can be beneficial, but many Americans will need more power for sustained outages. Whether it’s to power medical devices, climate control, or refrigerators, the small panels just don’t generate enough juice. For this, Americans will need to look at larger solar panels or gas-powered generators.

Those with the means should consider establishing either a “bug out” location or even a primary residence that can completely power itself for extended periods of time. Living “off grid” is becoming more popular. It’s also becoming easier to do as more resources are becoming available to make the drastic move.

Make a Plan for Pharmaceutical Shortages

Millions of Americans are dependent on life-preserving drugs. If the medical supply chain were to break down, they will be in a lot of trouble. Even those who aren’t taking crucial medications will still be affected if there’s a pharmaceutical crisis.

There are two concerning factors to consider. First, the United States is reliant on China for over 90% of pharmaceutical ingredients. This is a very poor scenario when we consider that China’s ambitions for Taiwan could destroy relations between the United States and the CCP. Second, if chaos erupts in a city, state, or even across the nation, pharmacies will be the first stores to be hit.

It behooves Americans to stock up on pharmaceuticals that they need. This is very challenging for those who rely on medications that have short shelf-lives. It’s a best practice to research alternative treatments in case pharmaceuticals become scarce. For other medical supplies like antibiotics and first-aid kits, now is the time to stock up a strong supply while they’re still available. Many medications can be stored for years until they’re opened. Learn what you can about the various necessary pharmaceuticals. Even better, learn how to acquire alternatives in case things get really bad.

No Fear

There are people who think that preparedness is only for those who are fearful. The opposite is often true. We don’t prepare because we’re scared. We prepare because we do not want to live in fear of events that are already unfolding around the country and across the globe.

If things really do go south in a hurry, having the peace of mind that comes from knowing we’ve done what we can to be ready for it is worth the effort. If things turn around and society becomes safer, more prosperous, and more stable, then none of these preparations will go wasted. But if things do not turn around, then these preparations will be proven to be essential.

