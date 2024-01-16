The Best of Reason: The Fiscal Hawks Were Right About Debt and Interest Rates
January 16, 2024 | Tags: debt, Government spending, REASON
This week's featured article is "The Fiscal Hawks Were Right About Debt and Interest Rates" by Veronique de Rugy.
This audio was generated using AI trained on the voice of Katherine Mangu-Ward.
Music credits: "Deep in Thought" by CTRL and "Sunsettling" by Man with Roses
The post <I>The Best of Reason</I>: The Fiscal Hawks Were Right About Debt and Interest Rates appeared first on Reason.com.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments