Brickbat: Package Thief Privacy

January 17, 2024 | Tags: canada, REASON

Quebec police are warning residents not to post home security video of porch pirates to the Internet, saying it could violate the thieves' right to privacy. "You cannot post the images yourself because you have to remember, in Canada, we have a presumption of innocence and posting that picture could be a violation of private life," said Sûreté du Québec communications officer Lt. Benoit Richard. "If you get some proof that somebody might have stolen something, call the police, give that proof to the police," he said. "We'll do the investigation, bring that person to justice and file some charges."

