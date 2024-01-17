Modified Boeing Fails, Leaving Secretary of State Tony Blinken Stranded in Davos

January 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently stuck in Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, due to a problem with his aircraft, as reported by officials.

Bloomberg revealed that his modified Boeing 737 experienced a critical issue following the detection of an oxygen leak, rendering the aircraft unsafe to fly.

Earlier, during a Davos panel, Blinken discussed the Middle East, emphasizing the need for stability and calling the situation an “inflection point” that demands difficult decisions. He expressed confidence in finding a resolution to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We’re in the midst of what is human tragedy in so many ways in the Middle East right now — for the Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he said.

Blinken reiterated the necessity of a “pathway to a Palestinian state” and stressed that Israel would not “get genuine security absent that.” He acknowledged the challenges in reaching a resolution and the need for a mindset open to that perspective.

Ultimately, Blinken said, Israelis must decide on their leadership and direction, and whether they can “seize the opportunity that we believe is there.”

Before attending the Davos event, Blinken spent a week in the Middle East attempting to ease regional tensions.

Article generated by Discern Reporter from corporate media reports.

The post Modified Boeing Fails, Leaving Secretary of State Tony Blinken Stranded in Davos appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...