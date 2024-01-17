Oh, no! Guns in post offices!

January 17, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Well, doesn’t that just about tear it completely? Despite the clear majority will in this country that weapons be banned from “critical” or “sensitive” locations, some turkey of a judge has decided that the Federal law that has banned firearms in US Post Offices for decades is unconstitutional!

The website BearingArms.com spread the news about this abominable act, citing a story by Reuters. The judge, of course, is suspect to the Nth degree: she was appointed to her bench in Florida by that evil monster Trump. This one judge seems to think her opinion (and the SCOTUS decision she cited) can override the wisdom of our Congressmen who passed the law in 1972: more than a half-century ago!

Ironically, this comes at about the same time that States like Illinois and California are seeking to expand the listing of “sensitive places” in which people should not be allowed to carry weapons. So much that the California’s People’s Assembly had declared all “public places” as “sensitive.” Which many people believe is intended to include sidewalks. (And streets, too?) Fortunately, both of those States’ efforts are at least currently stymied by court injunctions and lawsuits.

A couple of points are worth noting. Such bans only apply to real people – private people, not government goons or jack-booted thugs under the cover of law enforcement. After all, you don’t think postal inspectors went around without a convenient to-hand pistol? Any more than Newsom’s bodyguards had to worry about committing a crime by being armed as they walked across the sidewalk to the California tyrant’s limo?

Secondly, I can’t be sure about the big cities, but I know that federal law was constantly and consistently ignored in a myriad of smaller cities and towns: More than once in the last five-plus decades, I’ve known many, many people to walk into a post office to get or send mail that I knew most certainly were carrying a weapon. And sometimes openly carrying a pistol. Or even a rifle in certain towns and military bases.

Like so many other stupid federal laws, this one just made peaceful and honest people into criminals. Often intentionally, these scofflaws ignored the sign on the door of the post office. Many of those certainly believed (as did I, from an early age) that it was unconstitutional. Without the need of some black robe to tell them that.

Oh, and I am fairly sure that the law did not reduce the number of incidents of “going postal” in the most ubiquitous fedgov presence in most all these united States. What it did do was make post offices (like schools, playgrounds, churches, and theatres, more prone to be seen as free-fire zones for the murdering thugs who ignored the law.

Be cautious: we can be certain that someone in the DOJ, given their political stance and the wishes of dear Uncle Joe and his handlers, will appeal this and otherwise ignore it. The courts might even be getting used to being ignored by the current Executive branch.



