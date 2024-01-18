Democratic Senator Threatens Joe Biden with Independent Presidential Run: Report

Could a disaffected member of President Joe Biden’s own party hurt his re-election prospects with an independent presidential bid? West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is considering a White House run. […] The post Democratic Senator Threatens Joe Biden with Independent Presidential Run: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


