"End Of The World Bunker" Listed On Zillow: 10,000SqFt, Blast-Doors, & EMP Shielding

Elites have spent the last decade building and or purchasing underground doomsday bunkers. Whether it's to survive the next global conflict, civil war in America, a tyrannical government that locks down the economy because of a virus, out-of-control BLM riots, and or possibly a solar storm that zaps that nation's power and communications grid, bunker demand has been smokin' hot.

X account "Zillow Gone Wild" posted Thursday about a 10,000 sqft bunker hidden in Polo, Missouri, that was recently listed.

You don’t need to be a billionaire to have your own bunker because here’s a chance to have your very own over 10k bunker in beautiful Polo, MO.



Per the listing it has a “a private water well, a new pump, and a substantial 10,000-gallon stainless steel water storage tank, all… pic.twitter.com/JuzDYb0z6V — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) January 18, 2024

"In an era where even technology titans are grabbing headlines for their investments in personal safety, such as his end-of-the-world bunker, this property emerges as a true testament to visionary planning," the Zillow listing said.

The bunker offers 10,007 sqft of modernized underground space and is located just 35 minutes away from Kansas City.

"It has 2.5 foot thick concrete walls, EMP-resistant copper shielding, and 2 3,000 pound blast doors," Zillow Gone Wild said.

The bunker's price is $2 million - and that's affordable compared with other bunkers listed for tens of millions of dollars.

And in the world of bunker-building news, corporate media recently shined a spotlight on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's underground bunker being built in Kauai, Hawaii. Almost as if he knows something...