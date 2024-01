In Desperate Attempt To Bring Attention To Presidential Campaign, DeSantis Wrestles Alligator

January 18, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ORLANDO, FL — In what some are calling a final act of desperation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Orlando's world-famous Gatorland, the alligator capital of the world, where he proceeded to wrestle an alligator in a shocking bid to bring attention to his presidential campaign.



Read More...