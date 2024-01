Megyn Kelly Roasts Biden for 12-Second Campaign Video He Struggled to Even Get Through

January 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden released a new campaign video — if you can call it that — and Megyn Kelly and Michael Knowles have some questions. Kelly had The Daily Caller’s […] The post Megyn Kelly Roasts Biden for 12-Second Campaign Video He Struggled to Even Get Through appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...