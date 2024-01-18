The Covid-19 Vaccine: “The Antichrist Of All Products” — And Biden Taking U.S. To War As Congress Does Nothing
January 18, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhile the vast majority of evangelical pastors and leaders were out front promoting the Covid-19 “vaccine” (and getting paid by the government to do so), I was one of an extremely small number of pastors who were publicly calling the Covid narrative what it really was: an antichrist system. In terms of the lasting evil effects …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments