WATCH: Joe Biden’s New Campaign Ad Will Absolutely Inspire You

January 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, 81, jump-started his reelection campaign with an inspiring new ad touting his administration's efforts to restore the American Dream and secure a "breader future for our mation's chids." The post WATCH: Joe Biden's New Campaign Ad Will Absolutely Inspire You appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...