American Psychological Association Seeks Federal Funding For Censorship

January 19, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The American Psychological Association is going all in for a new psyop campaign, that’s centered around censorship. The association is asking for federal funding from the ruling class to help stop “misinformation” online. This is an ongoing censorship campaign. In 2021, the APA accepted a $2 million grant from the United States Centers for Disease Control and …



Read More...