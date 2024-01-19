Biden Houthi Sanctions Include Carveout Allowing Lucrative Energy Deals with Terror Group
January 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Biden administration’s recently announced sanctions on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels will include a carveout that permits the terror group to engage in lucrative energy and fuel related transactions with Americans, a decision that congressional critics say effectively neuters the sanctions. The post Biden Houthi Sanctions Include Carveout Allowing Lucrative Energy Deals with Terror Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
