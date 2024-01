Denver Hospital System Says It’s on Verge of Collapse Over Migrant Crisis

January 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A hospital system in Denver said the migrant crisis the city faces could drive it into financial collapse as it struggles to make ends meet, with over a hundred million dollars in unpaid-for care. The post Denver Hospital System Says It’s on Verge of Collapse Over Migrant Crisis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...