EVs In Chicago Are No Match For Polar Vortex

Average temperatures across the Chicago metro area plunged below zero this week. 

Resulting in a double whammy for electric vehicle owners: paralyzed charging networks and battery degradation because of the cold blast. 

One woman complained she was stranded because one charging station "was all broken."

"When it's cold like this, cars aren't functioning well, chargers aren't functioning well, and people don't function so well either," Javed Spencer, an Uber driver, told The New York Times. He said he's worried about being stranded again with his Chevy Bolt. 

For years, the Davos elites have pitched to the masses about a 'green' new world of EVs and how nothing could go wrong. But these elites are not fortune tellers and are sometimes very wrong in their predictions, as EVs are no match for a polar vortex. 

