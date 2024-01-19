Florida On Alert For Falling Iguanas Ahead Of Weekend Polar Blast

As Florida faces freezing temperatures this weekend, residents should be cautious for iguanas from trees falling from trees.

"*FALLING IGUANAS* possible this weekend in Southwest Florida as the coldest air of the season moves in Sunday morning," WINKNews meteorologist Matt Devitt posted on social media platform X.

Devitt pointed out, "We have a pretty sizable iguana population from Sanibel to Cape Coral to Naples. Locally, lows will dip into the 40s, wind chills in the 30s by sunrise."

*FALLING IGUANAS* possible this weekend in Southwest Florida as the coldest air of the season moves in Sunday morning. We have a pretty sizable iguana population from Sanibel to Cape Coral to Naples. Locally, lows will dip into the 40s, wind chills in the 30s by sunrise. 🥶🦎… pic.twitter.com/PSzk4JZuvN — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) January 18, 2024

In the past, the National Weather Service has issued unofficial "falling iguana" advisories for Floridians.

"Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead," the weather service said.

The northern parts of Florida are under freeze-watches and warnings into Saturday.

Brr!

The good news: global warming returns next week.