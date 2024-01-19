Meet United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby
January 19, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosExpose the powerful cabal installing these mental patients in enormously powerful positions in society? DEI the friendly skies…. This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into @united. This video should tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/RR5nWwC5OR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments