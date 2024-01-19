Scandal-Plagued Iran Envoy To Teach Yale Course on Israel-Palestinian Conflict

January 19, 2024   |   Tags:

Biden administration Iran envoy Robert Malley, who is on leave from his post amid an FBI investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified information, is slated to teach a course at Yale this year on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The post Scandal-Plagued Iran Envoy To Teach Yale Course on Israel-Palestinian Conflict appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x