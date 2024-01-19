Terrifying Footage Shows Boeing 747 Engine Fire Over Miami

Footage shared on social media platform X shows what appears to be an Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 with flames shooting out one of its four engines shortly after takeoff.

Story is developing.pic.twitter.com/lyDLOQxmLS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 19, 2024

An Atlas Air spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the aircraft had encountered an engine malfunction:

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to [Miami International Airport]."

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the Boeing 747-8, powered by four General Electric GEnx engines, took off from MIA on Thursday night, around 2232 ET, and was headed to Puerto Rico when it was diverted

Boeing has been under intense scrutiny after an incident earlier this month where an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9's door ripped off during a flight over Portland, Oregon. Then, days ago, a 737 could not fly US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and staffers back from Davos after a mechanical issue was found.