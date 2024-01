‘Ugh I Can’t Believe Men Are Looking At Me At The Gym,’ Says Woman Who Went To The Gym Specifically So Men Would Look At Her

January 19, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PORTLAND, OR — Local Woman Kiera Thompson left her gym frustrated after a few male patrons glanced her way, despite the fact that she had gone there specifically so they would glance her way.



Read More...