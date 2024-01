‘Can I Have Some Steak Sauce Please?’ Says Wittle Bitty Man Baby Who Needs A Wittle Sauce On His Steak Waaaah

January 20, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BILOXI, MS — "Waah, Whaah," cried a wittle bitty man baby inside The Republic Steakhouse this afternoon after requesting steak sauce for his tiny wittle baby mouth.



Read More...