European Lawmaker Disowns Biden, Turns Irish Heritage Against Him

January 20, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I remember David Letterman, decades ago, asking a multiple-choice question on his late-night NBC talk show (back when he was still funny, before the whole Carson-Leno deal embittered him and […] The post European Lawmaker Disowns Biden, Turns Irish Heritage Against Him appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...